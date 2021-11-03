Daniel-Kofi Kyereh 3rd on list of best dribblers in Bundesliga II

Ghana striker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Ghana striker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has been ranked as the third-best dribbler in German Bundesliga II as he continues to impress this season.

With a rating of 4.78, Kyereh is behind only two players in the list compiled by InStat.



According to the sports performance analysis company, Kyereh has a dribbling success percentage of 64.9% and 13:35 min/dribble having attempted at least 40 dribbles.



The 25-year-old has achieved it in 12 matches.

Kyereh, who debuted for the Black Stars in September, has made the most of his dribbling by contributing 10 goals.



He has scored three and assisted seven goals.



The German-born is likely to be included in Ghana's squad for the final two games in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month.