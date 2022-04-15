Daniel Kofi Kyereh a major doubt for St Pauli game against SV Sandhausen in Bundesliga 2

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Ghana international Daniel Kofi Kyereh is a major doubt for St Pauli clash against SV Sandhausen in the German Bundesliga 2 on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has not trained this week due to an injury setback.



However, the enterprising midfielder who has had a descent a campaign in the German second-tier could miss their game this weekend.



"Kofi has had thigh problems since the game against Werder Bremen," St Pauli coach Timo Schultz said at press conference



"We hope that we can get this under control as soon as possible, but we won't take any risks," he added.

Kofi Kyereh has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 26 games.



He was on target last weekend when St Pauli played a 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen.



The midfielder was part of the Black Stars squad that secured qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to staged in Qatar later this year.