Daniel Kofi-Kyereh among 12 Freiburg players on international assignment in September

Daniel Kofi Kyereh 22 Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh is among the 12 players at Freiburg invited for national team assignment this month.

The FIFA international break begins this weekend as players leave their clubs to represent their countries.

The 26-year-old who joined the Bundesliga outfit in the summer has been handed Ghana call-up for friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Ghana will take on Brazil on Friday, September 23 in France before Nicaragua on September 27 in Spain.

Below are the 12 Freiburg players handed call-ups:

Matthias Ginter (Germany senior national team)

Mark Flekken (netherlands senior national team)

Philipp Lienhart and Michael Gregoritsch (Austrian senior national team)

Vincenzo Grifo (Italy Senior National Team)

Ritsu Doan (Japan Senior National Team)

Wooyeong Jeong (South Korea senior team)

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana National Team)

Noah Atubolu and Yannik Keitel (U21 Germany)

Hugo Siquet (Belgium U21)

Robert Wagner (U20 Germany)

Source: footballghana.com
