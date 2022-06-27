Daniel-Kofi Kyereh anticipates Bundesliga and Europa League debut matches

Ghana midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh joins SC Freiburg

Kyereh eyes debut Bundesliga game



Kyereh helps Ghana qualify for World Cup



Ghana attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has expressed his readiness to hit the ground running at SC Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.



The Black Stars player completed a transfer move from St. Pauli to Bundesliga side SC Freiburg on Monday, June 27, 2022.



Speaking in his first interview at the club, Kyereh stated that he was inspired to join the club due to what they have accomplished in the past and is looking forward to contributing to their upcoming season.



"I'm impressed by SC Freiburg's style of play, appearance and development. I have therefore decided with full conviction to become part of this team and am full of anticipation for the upcoming games in the Bundesliga and Europa League,” the Ghanaian player said.

Kyereh ended his final season in the Bundesliga II with twelve goals and ten assists. He was also one of the strongest attacking midfielders of the 2021-22 season in the German second-tier for St. Pauli.



The midfielder played his maiden tournament for Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also played a role in the 2022 World Cup qualification when the Black Stars eliminated Nigeria in the play-off in March.



JNA/FNOQ