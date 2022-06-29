1
Daniel Kofi-Kyereh becomes St Pauli's record sale after Freiburg move

Daniel Kofi Kyereh 8ZZ2 Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has shattered St Pauli’s transfer record following his move to Freiburg this week, Footballghana.com can report.

The German-born completed a move to German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg for an undisclosed amount on Monday.

The terms of the contract signed by Kyereh remain undisclosed as he joins from Bundesliga 2 club FC St. Pauli where he had a sparking campaign last season.

Freiburg did not reveal the full financial details but it has been reported in the German media that the Bundesliga outfit paid the club's highest transfer fee to sign Kofi Kyereh.

With twelve goals and ten assists, Kyereh was one of the strongest attacking midfielders of the 2021-22 season in the German second-tier for St. Pauli.

The German-born is presently a Ghana international and has played twelve international matches for the Black Stars since making his debut in September 2021.

Kyereh was part of the Ghana team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also played a role in the 2022 World Cup qualification when the Black Stars eliminated Nigeria in the play-off in March.

