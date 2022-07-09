0
Menu
Sports

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh begins pre-season with new club Freiburg

7BDD856B E73D 430B 9712 D5AF47C802D3.jpeg Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Sat, 9 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has commenced pre-season training with his new club, SC Freiburg.

The talented attacker completed his transfer to the German Bundesliga 2 side at the start of the month after successful talks between his representatives and officials of the interested party.

Subsequently, FC St. Pauli agreed to a bid from SC Freiburg for the German Bundesliga 2 side to secure his services.

Because he was involved with the Ghana national team for the first phase of the qualifiers for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, he was granted additional days to go on holidays.

This week, the talented attacker has ended his holidays and reported to the camp of Freiburg where the team is embarking on pre-season.

He has been well received by his new teammates as the team intensifies training ahead of the 2022/23 football season.

The club is confident his quality will help the team next season where they will be competing in the Europa League.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide