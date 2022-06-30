0
Daniel Kofi-Kyereh bids emotional farewell to St. Pauli

Daniel Kofi Kyereh Droht Ein Ausfall Fuer Die Partie Gegen Hannover 1 1 Ghana forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has bid an emotional farewell to St. Pauli after completing his move to Bundesliga side, SC Freiburg.

The 25-year-old was sensational for St, Pauli last season in the Bundesliga II, where he scored 12 goals and provided nine assists for the club as they finished 5th on the league table.

In total, the Ghanaian made 32 appearances across all competitions, netted 13 goals, and registered 11 assists in the process.

Kyereh penned a three-year deal with Freiburg in a deal worth €4.5m on Monday.

He was chased by several clubs in Europe but has decided to stay in Germany.

With Freiburg playing in the Europa League next season, Kyereh will be hoping to play a vital role in Europe.

The talented forward played a key role in Ghana's qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will be hoping to make the final squad for the global showpiece which starts in November later this year.

Kyereh made his debut for the Ghana national team in a 1–0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Ethiopia on 3 September 2021.

