0
Menu
Sports

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh earns place in German Bundesliga 2 ToTW

Daniel Koffi Kyereh St Pauli 08 10 2020 Imago Images Foto2press 0048582973h Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The forward was in action for FC St. Pauli last Saturday when the side hosted Karlsruher SC in a home encounter.

On the matchday, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh put up a fantastic display and helped his team to secure a delightful 3-1 win.

The Black Stars asset on the afternoon scored two goals and used his quality to propel his team to amass the maximum three points.

With all matches for matchday 25 of the German Bundesliga 2 played, the efforts of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh have earned him a place in the Team of the week.

This season, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has scored nine goals and assisted nine goals as well for FC St. Pauli after making 21 appearances.

He remains a key player for his team pushing to secure promotion to the German Bundesliga at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why did Akufo-Addo take commercial flight to Dubai
People who have done time at Nsawam now policemen - Sam George
No NPP candidate can unseat Andrew Amoako - Ben Ephson
God prepared Agyemang Rawlings for the Presidency - Amoako Atta
Our juices were flowing - Stephanie Benson recounts erotic moments
World Cup play-off: Ghana turns to Dortmund winger for victory over Nigeria
I was warned Akufo-Addo govt was ‘vindictive’ - Kwesi Botchwey
Wollacott, Attah, Nurudeen maintained as Black Stars goalkeepers for Nigeria games
Meet 68-year-old Agya Polo: The oldest Ghanaian footballer
World Bank cautions Ghana government
Related Articles: