Daniel-Kofi Kyereh earns place in German Bundesliga 2 ToTW

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

The forward was in action for FC St. Pauli last Saturday when the side hosted Karlsruher SC in a home encounter.

On the matchday, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh put up a fantastic display and helped his team to secure a delightful 3-1 win.



The Black Stars asset on the afternoon scored two goals and used his quality to propel his team to amass the maximum three points.



With all matches for matchday 25 of the German Bundesliga 2 played, the efforts of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh have earned him a place in the Team of the week.

This season, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has scored nine goals and assisted nine goals as well for FC St. Pauli after making 21 appearances.



He remains a key player for his team pushing to secure promotion to the German Bundesliga at the end of the 2021/22 season.