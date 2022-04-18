Daniel-Kofi Kyereh emerges as best shooter in German Bundesliga 2

St Pauli midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyere

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has emerged as the best shooter in the German Bundesliga 2 following his outstanding campaign in the lower division this term.

This is according to the latest release from CIES Football Observatory Weekly put together with the help of technical data produced by InStat.



The date covers players plying their trade in the 32 European leagues.



According to CIES, Ghana’s Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is not only the best shooter in the German Bundesliga 2 but is also the best creator in the division.



This season, the Black Stars attacking midfielder has made 26 appearances for FC St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2.

He has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in that period.



He remains a key player for FC St. Pauli as the team pushes to secure promotion to the Bundesliga at the end of the ongoing 2021/22 football season.



