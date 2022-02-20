Daniel-Kofi Kyereh expected to start against Hannover 96

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (left) in action for St. Pauli

Attacker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is expected to start for St. Pauli against Hannover 96 on Sunday in the German Bundesliga II.

Last Saturday in league action, the 26-year-old scored on his injury comeback for the team against Jahn Regensburg.



Kyereh came on as a substitute and scored in the 66th minute to give St.Pauli the victory.



This was his sixth goal of the season. He has now made 11 assists and scored 17 assists in 22 appearances for St Pauli across all competitions.

St. Pauli's head coach Timo Schultz will use Saturday's training to access the Black Stars attacker ahead of the game against Hannover 96.



“We have to see if he can train. But I'm optimistic.” If the offensive swirler is there, Etienne Amenyido or Maximilian Dittgen would have to give way. However, both have been in training very little or not at all lately," he said in a pre match press conference.