Daniel-Kofi Kyereh explains why he joined Freiburg

Black Stars player, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has explained why he chose to join Freiburg in the ongoing transfer window.



The midfielder picked Freiburg over Werder Bremen and other interested German clubs in the transfer window.



Speaking in an interview with Kicker.com, the former St Pauli player admitted that he held discussions with a few Bundesliga clubs before taking the decision to join his current club



Kyereh said, “I was definitely lucky and privileged to have a few interested parties from the Bundesliga. I listened to everything and had discussions. SC Freiburg made me feel very good right from the start. It was a very warm first conversation via video with Klemens Hartenbach and Jochen Saier.

“A week later I was invited to Freiburg, that was again a very warm encounter, for the first time also with the coach. That made me even more positive than what I had heard or seen on TV,” he stated.



He added, "in terms of content, there were many good aspects: The way the coaching team assessed me and my development potential was practically identical to how I see myself. It was a very good fit in all respects. I think I can take my next step very well here."



Kofi Kyereh had a good campaign in the Bundesliga 2 with St Pauli scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists last season.











JNA/SARA