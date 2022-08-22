0
Daniel Kofi Kyereh features as Freiburg beat Stuttgart

Daniel Kofi Kyereh.jpeg Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh was in action for Freiburg in their 1-0 away win over Stuttgart on match week three of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 26-year-old came off the bench in the 80th minute as his side secured all three points at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Vincenzo Grifo's lone strike was enough to earn Freiburg their second league win of the season as they moved to 5th on the league table with six points.

Kyereh joined Freiburg from St. Pauli in the Bundesliga II this summer for an undisclosed fee.

He was one of the standout players in the Bundesliga II last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists for St Pauli as they finished 5th on the league table.

In total, the Ghanaian made 32 appearances across all competitions, netted 13 goals and registered 11 assists in the process.

