Daniel Kofi Kyereh hands St Pauli boost after training ahead of Paderborn clash

Ghana midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Ghana midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, has returned to training after picking a knock while on international duty with the Black Stars.

The St Pauli star returned to Germany with a torn tissue and was a doubt for the upcoming game against Paderborn on Saturday, February 5, 2022.



However, the 25-year-old returned to practice this week and could be available for manager Timo Schultz.



Kofi Kyereh has been an integral member of the Browns and was missed while he was with the Black Stars in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The midfielder was one of Ghana's brightest spot at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon despite the team's early exit.



Kofi Kyereh has contributed 15 goals this season in the Bundesliga II, scoring five and providing 10 assists.