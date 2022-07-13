Daniel Kofi-Kyereh hopes Freiburg can develop him more ahead of 2022 World Cup

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Ghana midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh hopes Freiburg can help him develop more ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 26-year-old completed his move to Bundesliga side Freiburg in the summer transfer window after a blistering campaign with St Pauli last season.



Kyereh, who is keen on his development at the German Bundesliga club hopes he can offer Ghana coach Otto Addo the best possible option ahead of the Mundial.



"Of course, I'm really looking forward to it. And I hope that I can develop further here in Freiburg. Then I'll hopefully offer national coach Otto Addo the best possible option," he told the Kicker.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh received his maiden Black Stars call-up in September 2021 and according to the attacking midfielder, it came to him as a shock.



"With the call from the then coach Charles Akonnor in September, I hadn't expected 2021, which came as a relative surprise. The two seasons at St. Pauli and my development, in general, were probably the deciding factors for my nomination. I was then able to present myself well in the World Cup qualifiers and never missed a course," he said.