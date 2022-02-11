Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is extremely valuable to us - St Pauli coach

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

St Pauli manager, Timo Schultz is delighted that Daniel Kofi Kyereh is back fit ahead of Saturday's league clash with Regensburg FC.

The Ghana international is expected to be in the must-win game for St Pauli, who are without a win in their last five matches. Kyereh missed three due to national team duties and a muscle injury.



Before the game, Schultz was asked about the importance of Kyereh’s return from injury, and he said, "Of course, Kofi is extremely valuable to us."

“You just have to look at your data. With his goals (five, ed.) and assists (ten, ed.), with his dribbling, his offensive solutions, but also with his strength on the ball, he is an extremely important player for us," he added.



The 25-year-old has been outstanding for his outfit in the ongoing Bundesliga 2 campaign scoring 5 and providing 10 assists in 18 matches.