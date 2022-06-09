Daniel Kofi Kyereh leaves Ghana camp to seal deal with Bundesliga club

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has left the Black Stars camp in Japan ahead of a potential transfer move.

The St.Pauli star was granted permission by the Ghana technical team and management to sought out his club's future ahead of next season.



German clubs Borrusia Mochengladbch, Werder Bremen, and Freiburg have shown interest in signing the St. Pauli midfielder in the summer transfer window.



According to Hamburger Abdendblatt, Kyereh has already spoken with the leaders of SC Freiburg, who will be playing in next season's Europa League.



"The fact is: He still has a contract with us until 2023. The fact is: I'm planning with him. The fact is: He feels very comfortable with us,” St.Pauli coach Timo Schultz told SportBild.



"But I've been in the business long enough and I know that there are always bigger and more solvent clubs that also buy players from us."

“Of course we also discussed the expiring contracts within the squad. I think you have to be professional enough to get away from the situation. We want to get maximum success. Everything else will hopefully be clarified as soon as possible.”



The 27-year-old played in Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.



He traveled with the team to Japan for the Krin tournament which kicks off on June 10 and has been excused from national team duty.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh had an incredible season with St.Pauli making 29 appearances and scoring 12 goals with nine assists.



Ghana's team has severely depleted ahead of the Kirin Soccer Cup four-nation tournament which is featuring Japan, Chile and Tunisia.

The 21st edition of the international friendly tournament will be staged in Kobe and Osaka from Friday, June 10 to Tuesday, June 14, 2022.



Ghana didn't travel with players including injured quartet Jonathan Mensah, Richard Ofori, Antoine Selorm Semenyo and Joseph Aidoo for the Japan trip.



However, Gideon Mensah, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Mumin, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Denis Odoi, Elisha Owusu and Baba Iddrisu Mohammed have all missed out due to injury.