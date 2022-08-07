Daniel Kofi-Kyereh marks Freiburg debut in Bundesliga victory over Augsburg

Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh made his debut on Saturday for Freiburg in the German Bundesliga against Augsburg.

The 26-year-old who joined the club from St Pauli this summer came on with 14 minutes remaining as Freiburg defeated Augsburg 4-0.



The enterprising midfielder had an amazing season with St Pauli in the Bundesliga 2 last campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in as many matches, he played.



Daniel Kofi-Kyereh will hope to light up at Freiburg in the German top-flight this season.

He will be looking forward to feature against Borussia Dortmund on home turf in day two of the Bundesliga next weekend.



