0
Menu
Sports

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh misses St. Pauli’s draw at Sandhausen due to thigh injury

Daniel Kofi Kyereh.jpeg Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh could not feature for his FC St. Pauli outfit on Saturday when the team drew 1-1 against SV Sandhausen in the German Bundesliga 2.

According to information gathered, the player suffered a thigh injury in the previous game against Werder Bremen.

Unable to train during the week, the player who has been key for FC St. Pauli throughout the campaign had to be left out of the matchday squad.

On the matchday yesterday, FC St. Pauli led at halftime courtesy of a penalty kick converted by top striker Guido Burgstaller.

Unfortunately, the visitors could not hold on to the finish line. SV Sandhausen equalised in added time of the second half to secure a 1-1 draw at the end of the contest to earn a point.

Although the result has set FC St. Pauli back in the quest to gain promotion to the German Bundesliga, the team remains confident of achieving that goal.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Contradicting accounts of Kufuor’s broken relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
6 politicians who should quit politics and focus on other things
How can Bawumia succeed Akufo-Addo? – Alan boy takes on Ofori-Atta
Dag Heward-Mills’ son breaks silence after brother’s death
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
Related Articles: