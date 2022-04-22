Daniel-Kofi Kyereh nominated for EA Sports' Community Team of the season

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Ghana international Daniel Kofi Kyereh has been nominated for the EA Sports Ultimate Team Community Team of the Season.

The midfielder who has been on top form in the German Bundesliga 2 is among the 100 players who have been nominated.



The team recognizes players who have featured consistently for their clubs throughout the season and is voted on by EA Sports account holders. If Kyereh is chosen, he will receive a special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team game mode.



“I got nominated from @EAFussball to get a special card. I feel honoured and grateful to share this with you guys. And would appreciate it if you can vote for me under the link below,” Kyereh wrote.



The enterprising midfielder has bagged 11 goals and 9 assists in 26 league games for St Pauli as they chase promotion to the German top-flight.



The Hamburg based side has not played in the Bundesliga since the 2010/11 season when they placed last (18th) in the league.



With 4 games left, St. Pauli are currently 3rd, in the only playoff place, but are 3 points behind leaders Schalke 04.

