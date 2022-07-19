0
Menu
Sports

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh picks up injury in training

Kyereh 610x400 Ghanaian midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has picked up an injury and is likely to miss Freiburg's season opener against Koln.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga club last month but has to nurse an injury sustained in training.

The former St.Pauli star is reported to be suffering from a 'muscle hardening'.

Freiburg will be without the Ghana international for their preseason friendly against Bahlinger SC on Wednesday.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh made 91 Bundesliga 2 appearances, following up his 13-goal hand in a Wiesbaden shirt in 2019/20 with even greater numbers for Pauli.

The 5'9" right-footer hit nine goals and assisted 10 in 2020/21, before producing a career-best 12 goals and 10 assists this past campaign.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh had a sparkling campaign in the Bundesliga 2 with St Pauli scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists last season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian politicians save almost $3.4 billion in Swiss banks - Captain Smart
SC grants ‘commercial sex worker’ big win in breach of promise to marry case
Ex-MP slams15 regional chairs who declared support for John Boadu
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls
Chairman Wontumi replies Ken Agyapong
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong
Related Articles: