Daniel-Kofi Kyereh picks up injury in training

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has picked up an injury and is likely to miss Freiburg's season opener against Koln.
The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga club last month but has to nurse an injury sustained in training.
The former St.Pauli star is reported to be suffering from a 'muscle hardening'.
Freiburg will be without the Ghana international for their preseason friendly against Bahlinger SC on Wednesday.
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh made 91 Bundesliga 2 appearances, following up his 13-goal hand in a Wiesbaden shirt in 2019/20 with even greater numbers for Pauli.
The 5'9" right-footer hit nine goals and assisted 10 in 2020/21, before producing a career-best 12 goals and 10 assists this past campaign.
