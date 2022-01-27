Daniel Kofi Kyereh returned to St Pauli with an injury

Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Daniel Kofi Kyereh, a midfielder for St. Pauli, returned to Kollaustrasse from the Africa Cup of Nations with a thigh injury and will be out for the time being for St Pauli.

Black Stars attacker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh returned to St Pauli from Cameroon, where he was eliminated with Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.



Ghana's campaign was already over in the group stage of the continental tournament after just one point from games against Morocco (0-1), Gabon (1-1) and Comoros (2-3).

Kyereh reacted to Ghana's exit from the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations with a letter to Ghanaians on his Instagram page.



"There is no excuse for our performances in this tournament, we disappointed our country and the people who believed in us," Kyereh wrote on Instagram after the elimination.