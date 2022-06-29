Daniel-Kofi Kyereh reveals why he joined Bundesliga side Freiburg

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has revealed why he joined Freiburg after the Bundesliga club announced his signing.

The Ghana midfielder has left St Pauli after two years and will continue his career at Freiburg.



"I'm impressed by SC Freiburg's style of play, appearance, and development. I have therefore decided with full conviction to become part of this team and am full of anticipation for the upcoming games in the Bundesliga and Europa League,” he disclosed.



Kyereh joined the Bundesliga club on Monday, ending his association with the second-tier club. He joined St Pauli in 2020 and was a dedicated member of the team.



Last season, he was their standout performer in their quest for top-flight football.



The 26-year-old scored 12 goals and recorded nine assists, but St Pauli narrowly missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga.

Kyereh thanked Pauli for two wonderful years and wished them well.



He will complete the move on July 1, with the deal worth over 4 million euros according to Transfermarkt.



The German-born is presently a Ghana international and has played twelve international matches for the Black Stars since making his debut in September 2021.



Kyereh was part of the Ghana team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also played a role in the 2022 World Cup qualification when the Black Stars eliminated Nigeria in the play-off in March.



He is expected to be included in the Ghana squad for the World Cup.