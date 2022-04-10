0
Daniel Kofi Kyereh scores 11th goal in Germany for St Pauli against Werder Bremen

Screenshot 20220409 133959 Daniel Kofi Kyereh in action

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s playmaker Daniel Kofi Kyereh grabbed his 11th league goal of the season in the Germany Bundesliga 2 on Saturday afternoon against Werder Bremen.

The attacking midfielder grabbed the opening goal of the match in the first half after 43 minutes with two minutes to the end of the first 45 minutes with a calm finish from close range.

Bremen restored parity 13 minutes from the recess with a sweet finish from Niklas Füllkrug to make it 1-1.

Both teams who are chasing promotion could not score again as it ended in a 1-1 stalemate with the teams sharing the points.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian playmaker Daniel Kofi Kyereh has 11 goals and nine assists this season in 25 matches.

