Daniel Kofi Kyereh scores in Freiburg’s 2-1 win over Mainz 05

Daniel Kofi Kyereh Ere.jfif Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh opened his goal-scoring account for Freiburg in their 2-1 win over Mainz 05 in the German Bundesliga.

Kofi Kyereh who has had a torrid start to his campaign at Freiburg came to the party in their home match.

The Ghanaian scored the second goal in the match for his side in the 37th minute after Michael Gregoritsch had scored the opener.

The former St. Pauli player picked a glorious through pass handed to him by a teammate in the penalty box and simply finished it off with a simple tap-in.

The attacking midfielder played 69 minutes of action before he was substituted for Woo-Yeong Jeong.

The goal is Kofi Kyereh’s first goal in the German Bundesliga.

