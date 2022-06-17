Daniel Kofi-Kyereh set to decide on his future by the end of the week

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh will decide on his future by the end of the week after attracting interest from a host of clubs in German top-flight, Footballghana.com can report.

The 26-year-old has popped up on the radar of some German Bundesliga clubs following his impressive performance in the just ended season.



Werder Bremen, Mainz 05, VfB Stuttgart, SC Freiburg and Borussia Monchengladbach are candidates for Kofi Kyereh’s signature.



The Ghana international scored 12 goals, registered nine assists in 29 appearances in the Bundesliga II this season for St. Pauli.



St. Pauli would allow Kofi Kyereh to leave the club provided interested clubs are able to meet the 4.5 million euros asking price.



Footballghana.com understands the enterprising midfielder wants to think about his future while on holidays in Turkey.

It is said the Ghana midfield enforcer will decide on his future at the end of the week.



Meanwhile, Stuttgart have apparently conducted negotiations in the bid to sign the Ghanaian midfielder this summer.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







