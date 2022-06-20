Daniel-Kofi Kyereh set to join German top-flight side Freiburg

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Freiburg has won the race to sign in-demand Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Ghanasoccernet.com can report.

Kyereh has agreed to terms with the Bundesliga club and the deal is set to be completed this week.



Freiburg has beaten German and Turkish clubs to the signature Kyereh, who was outstanding in the 2021-22 season.



Ghanasoccernet can report that Freiburg has met both St Pauli and Kyereh's financial demands in order for the transaction to be completed.



St. Pauli is said to have asked around €4.5 million for Kyereh.



Initially, Kyereh was expected to join Bremen, but the club withdrew its interest, with Clemens Fritz, their head of scouting and professional football, expressing regret.

"We had good discussions and a really good exchange," said 41-year-old Fritz on Sunday during a digital media round. "



"I don't think the decision was easy for him either. In the end, he chose a different path, which is really a shame. But sometimes that's how it is in football."



Also, there was interest from Besiktas and Bundesliga outfit Mainz 05.



Kyereh drew attention to himself in the second division last season with 12 goals and nine assists.