Daniel-Kofi Kyereh unused by St Pauli in Stadtderby despite early return from AFCON

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh played no part in the Stadtderby as St Pauli threw away a goal advantage to lose 2-1 to Hamburg on Friday, January 21, 2022.

The playmaker rejoined the club this week after Ghana's shock early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations following Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Comoros.



Head coach Timo Schultz hinted at using the attacker in the crucial encounter, saying "We will take a close look at him, and then we will all make a decision together."



"A healthy and fit Kofi is of course always an option for us. With his speed dribbles, his goal threat, his assists, he's already a house number."

However, Kyereh wasn't included in the matchday squad. He watched his side take the lead through Guido Burgstaller in the 31st minute.



The hosts fought back and got two goals to win the match to move up to fourth while St Pauli drop to second.



Kyereh who last played for St Pauli on December 17 is expected back in the team for the next game against Paderborn on February 5.