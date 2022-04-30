0
Daniel Kofi kyere nets 12th goal of the season in Pauli's draw against Nuremberg

Daniel Kofi Kyereh.jpeg Pauli midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyere

FC St. Pauli was held to a 1-1 tie by FC Nurnberg on Friday evening, with Black Stars attacker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scoring once again.

After a scoreless first half, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scored from the penalty spot in front of 29,312 supporters, only for substitute Taylan Duman to save a point for the visitors in the second minute of added time.

After 74 minutes, he scored from the penalty spot to give the Bundesliga-chasing St Pauli the lead, but the effort of Kyereh and St Pauli was shattered in the final embers of the game.

Kyereh's goal against Nurnberg enhances his personal numbers for the season, which now stand at 12 goals and 11 assists in 28 games for St.Pauli.

St Pauli who is chasing promotion to the top flight is currently fourth on the Bundesliga 2 table with 54 points after 32 games. They will play leaders Schalke 04 in their next game.

