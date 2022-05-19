Daniel Kyereh bids St Pauli farewell, set to join Bundesliga side in summer

Daniel Kyereh

Ghanaian darling boy Daniel Kofi Kyereh bade German Bundesliga 2 side FC St Pauli farewell at the end of the 2021-22 season on Saturday afternoon at home.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian playmaker missed the last game of the season in the German second-tier league due to injury and is set to depart the club this summer.



Newly promoted German giant, Werder Bremen who suffered relegation last season bounced back to the German top-flight on the first time of asking after suffering a shock relegation at the end of the 2020-21 season.



The third force in Germany in terms of trophies, Bremen are keen to sign the player and has tabled close to €10m to capture the player very early to ward off interest from other clubs.



Kyereh got his national team call-up under Milovan Rajevac and has not looked back since he was featured at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon in January.

He played in the 2022 World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria when the Black Stars booked a place in the tournament which will be held in Qatar later this year.



“The fact is: He still has a contract with us until 2023. The fact is: I’m planning with him. The fact is: He feels very comfortable with us,” explains Timo Schultz to SportBild in an earlier interview. “But I’ve been in the business long enough and I know that there are always bigger and more solvent clubs that also buy players from us.”



“Of course, we also discussed the expiring contracts within the squad. I think you have to be professional enough to get away from the situation. We want to get maximum success. Everything else will hopefully be clarified as soon as possible.”



Kyereh has scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists in the Bundesliga 2 campaign scoring once with one assist in the German Cup.