Daniel Kyereh plays down abuse by Karlsruher fans

Ghanaian player, Daniel Kyereh

Ghana says Daniel Kyereh says 'it is not an issue' after he was abused on Saturday by Karlsruher fans.

Kyereh was on target as St Pauli defeated Karlsruher 3-1 in a German Bundesliga II encounter but the game was marred by the unfortunate incident.



After his technically fine goal to make it 3-0, the offensive man of FC St. Pauli was once again skilfully lifted off for a jubilant somersault right in front of the full standing grandstand in the wildlife park.



Karlsruher fans acknowledged the air show not only with angry whistles, smelly fingers and abuse. Numerous beer mugs also flew in the direction of the jubilant St. Pauli grape on the lawn.



Kyereh didn't scratch that. He stayed as cool as before when he hit. And that was also true after the game.

"Quite satisfied" with the performance, said the 25-year-old. The team have “focused on their strengths” and “that's why we're leaving the field as winners”.



Asked about the mug thrown at him, he responded, "Not an issue at all."



Kyereh, named in Ghana's squad for the doubleheader World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe, has scored two goals and assisted three the season.