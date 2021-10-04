Daniel Kyereh provides seventh assist of the season in St Pauli's victory over Dresden

Ghana international, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Ghana international, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, bagged his seventh assist of the season in nine matches as St Pauli go top of the Bundesliga II table with a victory over Dynamo Dresden.

The 25-year-old set up forward Christopher Buchtmann in the first minutes as the German opened the scoring in the 3-0 victory at home.



Kyereh has been in outstanding form for the Boys in Brown as he scores and provides assists early in the season.



Guido Burgstaller doubled the lead in the 73rd minute from the spot before Marcel Beifos completed the scoring with an injury-time goal.

Compatriots Michael Akoto, Agyemang Diawusie, and Ransford Yeboah were all in action for Dynamo Dresden.



Akoto lasted the entire duration as Diawisie and Yeboah came on as second-half substitutes for the visitors.