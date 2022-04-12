Daniel Laryea: 10th ranked Ghanaian referee miss out on 2022 World Cup

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea

Ghana's number one referee, Daniel Laryea missed out on the cut to officiate at the World Cup in Qatar after falling out of the top eight ranked referees on the continent.

Having officiated in some of the big tournaments in Africa, Daniel Laryea, a FIFA referee is ranked tenth on the continent.



This means there will be no Ghanaian official at the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar this year as FIFA has selected eight referees from Africa.



Gambian referee, Bakary Papa Gassama is among the eight (8) referees from Africa who will be officiating the Qatar ???????? 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The top eight referees from Africa have been selected to take part in the 64 games that will be played at the tournament.

They will undergo training for some months ahead of the tournament which kick starts in seven months.



Referees selected for the Mundial are Jean Jacques Ndala (RD Congo), Mustapha, Ghorbal (Algeria), Redouane Jiyed (Morocco), Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia), Balmak Tessema (Ethiopia), Victor Gomez (South Africa), Janny Sikazwe (Zambia), and Maguette N'diaye (Senegal).



The tournament is scheduled to kick off from November 21- 18 December with the opening game between Senegal and Netherlands.