Daniel Laryea to handle Tamale City FC vs Nsoatreman FC DOL playoff match

Dan L.jpeg Daniel Laryea

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

FIFA referee Daniel Laryea has been named as Referee for Tuesday’s Division One League Zone One Play-off match between Tamale City FC and Nsoatreman FC.

He will be assisted by Kwesi Brobbey and Ato Yawson with Maxwell Hanson as 4th Official.

Samuel Oduro Nyarko is the Match Commissioner for the match

The match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3pm and will be live on the Ghana Football Association Youtube Page.

At the end of the league season, Nsoatreman FC and Tamale City FC both had 71 points and even on head-to-head after winning their 1-0 at their respective home grounds.

Per the Division One League Regulations, winner of the play-off match will gain promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

