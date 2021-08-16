Daniel Laryea to handle Tunisia v Eq. Guinea FIFA World Cup qualifier

Daniel Laryea will officiate the game between Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea in Tunis

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea will officiate the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea in Tunis.

Daniel Laryea will be assisted by compatriot Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong (Assistant II), Ayimavo Aymar Ulrich Eric from Benin (Assistant I) and Ligali Adissa Abdul Raphiou from Benin (Fourth referee).



Meanwhile, AbedlHamid Essameldin Abdelfattah from Egypt has been given the nod as Referee Assessor with Bahloul Amar from Algeria to work as the Match Commissioner.



The game will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Rades on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, Moroccan referee, Jiyed Redouane, has been appointed by FIFA to officiate the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Ethiopia next month.



The 42-year-old has been a CAF and FIFA referee since 2009.