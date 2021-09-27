Daniel Laryea to officiate Algeria v Niger 2022 World Cup qualifier

Referee Daniel Laryea

Top Ghanaian referee, Daniel Laryea has been appointed to handle the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Algeria and Niger next month.

Referee Daniel Laryea will be the center man for the match on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Chahid Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida.



He will be assisted by his compatriots, Brobbey Kwasi Acheampong (1st assistant) and Atimaka Paul Kodzo (2nd assistant).

The fourth referee also from Ghana, is Abdul Latif Adaari, while the match commissioner is the Moroccan Mr. Kaouchi Jamal.



Daniel Laryea was in charge of the game between Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea early this month.