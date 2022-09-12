0
Daniel Owusu scores first league for First Vienna in home win against Amstetten

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Daniel Owusu was on target for the first time for First Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga 2 on Sunday when they beat SKU Glas Amstetten.

The 19-year-old forward who is on loan from giants Red Bull Salzburg scored the final goal to ensure Vienna claim a 2-0 victory in the end.

Young attacker Luca Edelhofer got the opening goal of the match for Vienna in the 26th minute at the Hohe Warte Stadium in the Austrian capital.

Owusu was introduced in the round 8 match in the 70th minute when he replaced midfielder Daniel Luxbacher.

The former WAFA SC boy got his name on the scoresheet after scoring in stoppage time to seal the victory for the home side.

Owusu was set up by defender Felix Seiwald to score his very first goal after two appearances for his new club.

