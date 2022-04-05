0
Menu
Sports

Danish club tables offer for Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams

Salim Adams Salim Adams, Hearts of Oak midfielder

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

An unnamed Danish club have tabled an offer to sign Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salim Adams.

Adams, on loan at Hearts of Oak from second-tier side New Edubiase United, is on the radar of many clubs abroad.

But according to Kumasi-based Pure FM, an unnamed club from Denmark have offered €250,000 to secure the services of the talented players.

“@NewEdubiaseUtd has received a bid of €250,000 from a Danish club for the midfielder, Salim Adams”

Salim Adams is on a one-year loan with Hearts of Oak and will return to New Edubiase at the end of the 2021/22 football season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split