Danish club tables offer for Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams

Salim Adams, Hearts of Oak midfielder

An unnamed Danish club have tabled an offer to sign Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salim Adams.

Adams, on loan at Hearts of Oak from second-tier side New Edubiase United, is on the radar of many clubs abroad.



But according to Kumasi-based Pure FM, an unnamed club from Denmark have offered €250,000 to secure the services of the talented players.

“@NewEdubiaseUtd has received a bid of €250,000 from a Danish club for the midfielder, Salim Adams”



Salim Adams is on a one-year loan with Hearts of Oak and will return to New Edubiase at the end of the 2021/22 football season.