Danish outfit AGF pursue Hearts' talented teenager Salim Adams

Salim Adams

Danish Superliga outfit, Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AGF) have started advances to sign Ghanaian talented midfielder Salim Adams.

The midfielder prior to the start of the 2021/22 Ghanaian football season joined Hearts of Oak on a season-long loan from National Division One Club New Edubiase United.



Although he had to start slowly and fight for his place in the team of the Ghana Premier League defending champions, the teenager succeeded and is now a key player for the Phobians.



According to sources, Salim Adams is a transfer target of Danish side AGF. The club has monitored the player in multiple games played this season and is interested in securing his services.

Besides the Danish club, there are a few European clubs lineup up and ready to poach the 19-year-old midfielder.



Meanwhile, officials of AGF are scheduled to arrive in Ghana in the next few days to negotiate a deal to sign Salim Adams.