Danlad Ibrahim pulls out of Black Stars squad to Japan - Reports

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, has reportedly pulled out of the Black Stars squad for the Kirk Cup in Japan.



Danlad was handed a late invitation to join the team for the four-nation tournament which starts on Friday, June 10, 2020.



However, a report filed by 3sports indicates that the young goalkeeper will not be part of the squad for unknown reasons.



With Danlad pulling out and Augustine Okrah turning down his invitation, the Black Stars squad will have two local players- Hearts of Oaks' Daniel Afriyie and Dennis Korsah for the trip.

For Okrah, he was initially called up to the national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



He could not make the bench for the first game against Madagascar and was subsequently dropped from the squad that made the trip to Angola for the second game against the Central African republic.



Reacting to the rejection, Okrah said his decision was due to an injury he suffered against Aduana Stars on Sunday, June 5, 2022.



“I got injured during our game against Aduana Stars. I didn’t want to go and disgrace myself. That's the reason why I didn’t report to the Black Stars," Okrah said as quoted by footydreamsgh.com.



“I told Lord Zico to inform the management about my fitness and my decision not to join the team,” he added.



