Danlad Ibrahim's shock omission from Black Stars squad explained

Kotoko goalie Dandlad Ibrahim

Ghana Football Association Vice President and head of Black Stars management committee Mark Addo has explained goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim’s shock omission from the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff tie against Nigeria.

On Monday, multiple reports suggested that Ibrahim, who is having a fantastic season in the Ghana Premier League, had been invited. But it turned out to be false because as the young goalkeeper was not in the squad released on Tuesday.



In 11 games this season, the former U20 goalie has eight clean sheets. Many believe this statistic warrants a call-up, but the technical team, led by Otto Addo, are not convinced.



Addo invited Richard Ofori who has played just 120 minutes in the past six months, English fourth-tier goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



Nurdeeen has conceded 35 goals in 23 games for Belgian side KAS Eupen whole Ati-Zigi who is based in Switzerland has conceded 49 goals in 27 matches.



“The coaches have looked at his (Danlad) tapes, they know his strength and weaknesses and has compared him to all the goalkeepers called for Nigeria clash.

This is only two games and I am sure they will continue to monitor and he will have his opportunity. I am not speaking for the coaches but every decision taken is based on information available to them. Let's just support the team,” Addo told Kumasi FM.



The Black Stars began preparations on Monday. Seven players reported for first training at the Accra Sports Stadium.



They will travel to Kumasi on Tuesday to continue their preparations.



Ghana will host the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, with the return leg set for Tuesday 29 March in Abuja at Moshood Abiola National Stadium.



Ghana are aiming for a fourth appearance after missing the 2018 edition in Russia, while Nigeria are hoping to qualify for a seventh.