Danlad would have done better than Ati-Zigi - Kofi Kinaata on Japan's 4-1 win over Ghana

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata believes that Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim would have done better than Lawrence Ati-Zigi in post for the Black Stars game against Japan.

The multiple award-winning artiste made this statement when Japan humiliated Ghana by 4-1 in the Kirin Cup tournament played on Friday, June 10, 2022.



According to him, some of the goals Ati-Zigi conceded would have easily been saved by the Asante Kotoko goalkeeper.



In a post on Twitter, Kofi Kinaata stated, “This ball de3 like Danlad go catch am simple.”





“We Lost but bigups to the coach for trying Korsah and Barnieh ????????⚽️???????? The LOVE will gradually be brought back! ???????????? #Ghana #BlackStars,” Kinaata tweeted.





Lawrence Ati-Zigi conceded four goals in Ghana’s 4-1 loss to Japan in the Kirin Cup tournament played on Friday, June 10, 2022.The Japanese found the opener in the 29th minute through Yamane after he connected a defence splitting pass from a teammate.

Jordan Ayew levelled for Ghana in the 44th minute when he scored a superb goal to end his goal drought in the national team.



Three goals for Mitoma, Kubo and Maeda sealed the comfortable victory for the Japanese as they head into the final of the tournament to face Tunisia.



Ghana will play Chile in the 3rd place match on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.