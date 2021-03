Danladi Umar, Nigeria Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman 'misconduct' imself for viral assault video

Danladi Umar, di chairman of di Code of Conduct Tribunal [CCT]

Danladi Umar, di chairman of di Code of Conduct Tribunal [CCT], wey dem catch on video physically assaulting a security man for on shopping mall inside Nigeria capital city say di man bin dey 'rude'.

Di CCT Chairman bin dey inside Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja for di viral video wey show visibly angry dey scold a security man.



Oga Umar also violently kick di guard, before dem hold am and police officers take am into im car.

Reacting to di video in a statement on Tuesday, Ibraheem Al-Hassan, CCT toktokpesin say di security man bin dey rude and e bin threaten oga Umar.