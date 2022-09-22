2
Danny Welbeck reacts to Tariq Lamptey’s comical dance moves

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

England striker of Ghanaian descent, Danny Welbeck has reacted to Black Stars new player, Tariq Lamptey’s dance moves which he exhibited at the teams camp in Paris, France.

Tariq Lamptey was on the dance floor during the Black Stars initiation ceremony to officially welcome the new players into the team.

Danny Welbeck laughed his hearts out as he tweeted with laughing emojis, accompanied by the caption: “This has cracked me up!! Uncle T, Tariq Lamptey.”

The initiation ceremony is held by the teams to formally welcome new players to teams.

Some other players who exhibited their dancing skills included Inaki Williams, Ransford Yeboah, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Antoine Semenyo among others.

