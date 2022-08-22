Danny Welbeck reckons Brighton is one of the most exciting clubs in Premier League

Danny Welbeck

English-born Ghanaian forward Danny Welbeck has lauded Brighton and Hove Albion after signing a new contract that runs until June 2024.

Welbeck joined the club in October 2020 and has made 53 appearances, and scored 12 goals.



The 31-year-old says that a mixture of the squad, staff and facilities make it the perfect place to come and work everyday.



"It’s definitely one of the most exciting clubs to be at, but it’s hard for me to give a fair answer because I haven’t been at every other club!" he told the club's official website.

“This is definitely an exciting club to be at, you can see with the way the young players come through and get the opportunity to play, they know they will improve under the coaches and by working with our squad.



“When I first joined, you can sometimes foresee what things will be like and when I first walked through the doors here, you knew it’s a great club to be at.



"Players have a big eye-opening experience when they come here because they’re so well looked after. It sets you up to improve every single day."