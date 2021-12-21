Danso climbs up with Lens in the Coupe de France

Kevin Danso

Kevin Danso struggles with the RC Lens in the fourth round of the Coupe de France on Sunday.

For the OFB legionnaire in the service of the northern French, a 1-0 win over fifth division Stade Poitiers is enough. Ignatius Ganago was promoted to gold goalscorer in Lens in minute 37, a minute later Cesar Neto flies off the field on Poitiers' side with a smooth red. Lens, however, can no longer add more, it remains a narrow 1-0 away win.

Danso plays through once more and after a short dry spell with Lens can finally celebrate a victory again. After a great start to the season by "Sang et Or", the last five championship games in a row were not won. Nevertheless, Lens continues to occupy the strong sixth place in the table in Ligue 1.