Dare Adeboye: Condolence messages dey enter for di loss of Pastor Adeboye son, 'Pastor Dee'

Oluwadamilare Adeboye pass away at di age of 42

Condolence message don dey enter for di popular Nigerian pastor EA Adeboye of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), afta im son Oluwadamilare Adeboye pass away at di age of 42.

Dare Adeboye, wey imsef na minister, bin dey serve as di youth pastor for Akwa Ibom, southern Nigerian for di church wey im papa don lead for decades.



Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari and former vice president Atiku Abubakar don already send dia condolence give Pastor EA Adeboye, wey im church na di biggest for di kontri.



Current vice president Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, wit some top goment officials go Ogun State, wia di Adeboye family dey live, to say sorry to family.



Tori about "Pastor Dee" - as dem dey call am - death comot for early mor mor on Thursday, although new confamation don comot about di actual day Dare Adeboye die.



Di official account of RCCG confam inside post say na 4 May - two days afta di tori comot for media.



About Oluwadamilare Adeboye

Dem born am for 9 June 1978, wey go don make am 42 by di time e pass away

Im na di third pikin of Pastors EA Adeboye and Folu Adeboye

E serve for RCCG church in different roles and different places

Im nickname na "Pastor Dee", or "PD"

E dey survived by im wife and three children