Dare Adeboye: Leke Adeboye describe di last moment of im brother

Nigerians dey mourn wit di Adeboye family over di death of Dare Adeboye

Leke Adeboye, second son of di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God don describe di last moment of im elder brother, Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye wey die on Tuesday, May 4th.

Leke Adeboye wey also be di Special Personal Assistant to di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) worldwide post for im instagram page say im fist still dey tight like say e hold mic but dis time, im eyes dey closed and e dey smile.



Leke tok say im elder brother for dash am money to celebrate im birthday wey be on May 20 and im for also send im brother birthday gift on June 9.



E say im brother favourite colour na blue but e dey do everything as per royal standard of purple.

Di death of Pastor Dare wey many pipo sabi as Pastor Dee shock many pipo.



Plenty pipo still dey mourn wit im family.



