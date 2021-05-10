Dare Adeboye: RCCG youths barb dia hair to honour late son of Pastor Adeboye at im burial service

Pastor Dare Adeboye

Di funeral arrangements for di first son of di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitope Adeboye wey die on May 5, don begin today wit l service of songs for Eket, wia e die.

To honour di late man of God, youths of di church don go bald as a sign to show dia last respect for di late pastor.



Wit Hashtag #PDee and #NotTodaySatan, I'm not leaving God, dem post fotos of dia bald head for social media.



Join wit dis write up wey say "There is surely no fear in death, abundant life here and eternal life hereafter. Absent in the body, present with the Lord"



"For me to live is Christ [His life in me], and to die is gain [the gain of the glory of eternity". Philippians 1:21.



Several members of di church both male and female from across di world bin barb dia hair as sign of last respect for di deceased wey many pipo describe as soldier for Christ.

Brother to late Pastor Dare, Leke Adeboye na im first barb him hair, before odas begin dey join.







According to am, na tradition say anytime dem lose a hero wey be youth dem go shave off dia hair and beards.



Leke wey share video of himself wit di barber wey im and im late brother dey use say di clean up na sign of honour.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leke Adeboye (@lekeadeboye)

Plenty reaction don follow Leke action for social media as some pipo condemn and question which kain tradition be dat for Christianity, others see am as better way to mourn Pastor Dare wey die at di age of 42.Di death of Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye wey be di fourth pikin of Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye still be shock for many pipo for di world.Dem born Pastor Dare wey many pipo sabi as Pastor Dee on June 9th, 1978 and di parents describe im birth as miracle.Im be life coach, visionary leader, motivational speaker and a bridge builder.

Pastor Dare be di Youth provincial pastor for Eket, Akwa Ibom State.



Dem describe am for 2020 as one of di most influential youth pastors for di Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide.



Before im death, Dare create mediums for young people to feel empowered and prepare themselves to carry di mantle of di church and di mission and goals of di church



