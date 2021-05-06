Dare Adeboye: Son of popular Nigeria pastor Adeboye react as tori of im brother death dey trend

Pastor Dare Adeboye

Pastor Leke Adeboye, di brother to Pastor Dare Adeboye post on Facebook don gather reactions as di tori of im brother death dey make make di rounds for Nigeria media space.

Pastor Leke and Dare Adeboye be sons of di ogbonge General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.



Leke Adeboye wey also be di Special Personal Assistant to di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) worldwide post bible quote tok say



"Di righteous man perish for di hand of evil and no one takes it to heart



"Faithful and devout men are taken away, while no one understands

"Dat di righteous pesin is taken away to be spared from disaster and evil"



Di family never officially confirm di death of di pastor but sources wey close to di family wey no want make we mention dia name say Pastor Dare die on Wednesday.



Leke no categorically confam di death of im brother, but pipo don enter di comment section to express dia condolence.



Di news of Pastor Dare Adeboye death bin surface on Thursday but di Family and church never put out any statement to confam am.

One of di Senior Pastors wey follow BBC tok say di church go later put out statement regarding di news before di end of di week.



Wetin we know about Pastor Dare Adeboye



Pastor Dare na di son and third child of di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.



Im be life coach, visionary leader, motivational speaker and a bridge builder.

Pastor Dare be di Youth provincial pastor for Eket, Akwa Ibom State.



Dem describe am for 2020 as one of di most influential youth pastors for di Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide.



Before im death, Dare create mediums for young people to feel empowered and prepare themselves to carry di mantle of di church and di mission and goals of di church



Many pipo dey call am Pastor D,.

Di young pastor bin serve as di RCCG House of Praise Birmingham Senior Pastor, di RCCG Kaduna 1 Provincial Youth Pastor & RCCG Region 8 Youth Pastor and im also be di North Central Youth Evangelist covering all di YOUTHS, RCF, RCCF, & PSF for di states of Niger, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau and FCT.



Im be di convener of #Dominion2018.



Pastor Dare Adeboye DEY survived by im wife and children.



