Darko Gyabi impresses in Leeds United U21 win against Derby County

Ghanaian midfielder Darko Gyabi

Ghanaian midfielder Darko Gyabi stood out in Leeds United U21's impressive 5-2 win over Derby County in the Premier League 2 on Saturday.

Gyabi oozed class in the middle of the park. He ran Derby ragged with his movement and first touch.



The 18-year-old joined Leeds United in a permanent deal from Manchester City this summer.



His transfer followed Man City’s signing of Kalvin Phillips who headed in the opposite direction.



The fee for Gyabi is believed to be around £5million. A substantial fee for a player who is yet to play a first-team game.

The midfielder impressed in City's under-18 side in the 2020/21 season, providing 10 goal contributions in 17 games.



This meant Gyabi was promoted to the Premier League 2 squad this season, however, he played less minutes due to City having the likes of Romeo Lavia and James McAtee already playing in midfield.



Gyabi's chances of breaking into the first team seemed slim, given the wealth of talent in midfield in City's first and youth teams.



